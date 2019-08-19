Doctors called 7 reasons to drink kefir every day
Doctors called seven reasons to drink kefir daily. This drink is useful for health, in the intestine increases the amount of beneficial bacteria, it greatly improves digestion.
Experts advise to consume dairy products, including them in the diet. Yogurt strengthens and improves the immune system, it belongs to the probiotics containing nonpathogenic microorganisms. The last positive effect on the human body. A particularly useful polysaccharide of kefir fungi, having antimicrobial action. This drink stimulates the digestion, effectively restores intestinal flora. The product is ideal for dinner, it contains useful protein inhibits the hunger. The splitting of fatty acids due to the presence of the peptide, decrease the volume of the body. Kefir has an effect on reducing blood pressure and serum cholesterol due to the presence in the beverage polysaccharides.
With regular use of yogurt the skin is rejuvenated, her condition improved, as a result, the person looks younger. The sixth reason is the presence in the product of tryptophan, this amino acid is the “happy hormone”. If you drink is named drink daily, it will provide the nervous system an effective defense against various stresses.