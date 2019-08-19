Doctors called 7 reasons to drink kefir every day

| August 19, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Doctors called seven reasons to drink kefir daily. This drink is useful for health, in the intestine increases the amount of beneficial bacteria, it greatly improves digestion.

Медики назвали 7 причин пить кефир каждый день

Experts advise to consume dairy products, including them in the diet. Yogurt strengthens and improves the immune system, it belongs to the probiotics containing nonpathogenic microorganisms. The last positive effect on the human body. A particularly useful polysaccharide of kefir fungi, having antimicrobial action. This drink stimulates the digestion, effectively restores intestinal flora. The product is ideal for dinner, it contains useful protein inhibits the hunger. The splitting of fatty acids due to the presence of the peptide, decrease the volume of the body. Kefir has an effect on reducing blood pressure and serum cholesterol due to the presence in the beverage polysaccharides.

With regular use of yogurt the skin is rejuvenated, her condition improved, as a result, the person looks younger. The sixth reason is the presence in the product of tryptophan, this amino acid is the “happy hormone”. If you drink is named drink daily, it will provide the nervous system an effective defense against various stresses.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.