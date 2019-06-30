Doctors called 8 signs of cancer in men
On the pages of The Sun, the doctors talked about what signs should alert men and be the reason for going to the doctor.
Experts have noted that men on average die 6 years earlier than women, and a certain part of the male deaths are cases that could have been prevented. In particular, men mostly die from cancer, whose symptoms were detected too late and treatment is started late.
Doctors advised men not to leave without surveys the following signs, which may be associated with cancer:
pain when urinating – possible signal developing prostate cancer;
the increase in testicles and bumps on them – in fact, any changes to the testicles should be cause for concern, as it can be a sign of cancer process;
blood in the urine is one of the warning signals of the body about cancer of the bladder or kidneys;
blood in the stool – a possible sign of a tumor in the intestine;
skin changes on the penis – the appearance of rashes, spots and thickening of the skin on the penis have to force any man to go to the doctor without hesitation, it is necessary or not;
the release of liquid from the nipple – the presence of such fluid can be a sign of breast cancer, which overtakes and men. Among other symptoms are pain in the nipples, the rash, the appearance of the knobs in the armpits;
constant heartburn – can be a symptom of cancer of the throat or stomach;
unexplained weight loss – this symptom signals about the development of cancer in most cases, men have often seen in case of tumors of the pancreas, stomach, esophagus, lung.