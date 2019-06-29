Doctors called a simple way to lower blood pressure
High blood pressure poses a serious threat to the health and life of the patient, because forcing the heart work faster and less efficiently. If the condition is ignored, then in future it can cause cardiovascular disease and trigger a heart attack or stroke.
It is no secret that hypertension is closely associated with such lifestyle factors as excessive weight and Smoking. These causes are usually quite effectively helps to fight with high blood pressure, however, according to doctors, there is one easy way that will help cope with the disease. We are talking about ordinary water.
According to Dr. Stephen Sinatra, drinking water can effectively lower high blood pressure. “First, when you don’t drink enough water, your body tries to secure the necessary amount of liquid, keeping the sodium. Sodium is “insurance” for your body in case of dehydration, however, as we know, large amount of blood increases the pressure,” he explained.
“At the same time, dehydration forces your body to gradually close some of the capillary channels. And when they are closed, in the blood vessels creates more pressure, causing blood pressure to increase. Thus, one of the best natural ways to reduce it is to drink enough fluids,” added Sinatra.
The doctor said that to obtain from the water the maximum health benefits, you need to drink eight to ten glasses a day.
“However, do not overdo it,” warned the medic. To recycle drinking the amount of fluid the body will take some time. If you drink too much water can overload the kidneys and the digestive system.
“If you have heart failure, kidney problems or you take diuretics, consult your doctor before increasing your water intake. Also do not forget that hypertension, diabetes and stress weaken the health of the kidneys,” concluded Sinatra.
Among other factors, can lower blood pressure, the doctors isolated the reduced consumption of salt and caffeine, exercise, Smoking cessation, increase in intake amounts of vegetables and fruits.