Doctors called a Studio apartment hazardous to health
Experts say that living in a Studio apartment is a threat to human health. They attributed this to the fact that such conditions contribute to formation of mechanisms of disease, weight gain and the appearance of various kinds of nervous disorders.
It is considered that the presence of their homes, even the way and not characterized by large size, is a positive factor. However, experts believe that if the home contains only one bathroom, we live in it is difficult even for one person. Family life it can be actually dangerous.
In such circumstances a person experiences a feeling of lack of personal space, and this understanding only reinforces the negative emotions. Here there are cases of apathy, anxiety, and various depressive States.
The negative impact of living in crowded conditions, what children feel. If the child initially grows without personal space, he doesn’t feel protected. In this regard, he is often not able to focus, a decrease in school performance, he can’t build normal relationships with peers. Experts say that children raised in one-room apartments tend to have poorer health outcomes already in adulthood.
An important aspect is the lack of one-bedroom apartments through ventilation air, which is constantly being tested its shortage. Accordingly, this negatively affects the immune system. Related to that is the and most by the intensity of morbidity, because of infection practical instantly transmitted from one person to another.