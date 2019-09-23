Doctors called available product with omega-3 can replace an expensive fish and olive oil
Doctors called simple and affordable product that is composed of omega-3. It can be used to replace expensive fish and olive oil that are able to afford not all.
Omega-3 is an important component of vitamin intake, as it ensures the good condition of hair, skin and vision. Recently, however, experts are concerned that the fish may contain toxic substances, and not all categories of citizens such an expensive product affordable, as well as natural olive oil. Analogue can serve as algae, which are usually feed underwater inhabitants. They are less vulnerable to pollutants and are a source of not only omega 3, but amino acids, vitamins and antioxidants.
In the study, researchers found that algae can be as useful as salmon or sold in a pharmacy fish oil supplements. Microalgae already are available in the form of capsules and drops.