Doctors called boost pressure products

Doctors called products that increase the pressure. Persons suffering from hypertension should avoid certain dishes, especially sweet, experts say.
Many products have an impact on blood pressure, lowering or raising it. Food, rich in sugar and fructose promote weight gain, which negatively affects the body. These components is often added to canned food, including sodas and processed foods. Sugar and salt are not recommended to consume large quantities of individuals who have periodically increased the pressure.
In some cases the salt should be avoided at all. The doctors called products, to maintain weight at a stable level and improve overall health. To a healthy and deterrent attacks hypertension food include almonds, fresh fruit and vegetables, fish, cereals and garlic.
They will provide benefits to the body and prevent increase in pressure. However, mint is able to reduce it, experts say, this plant is used as folk remedies.