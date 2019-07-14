Doctors called contraindications to the use of gooseberries
Many people know about the benefit of gooseberry and regularly use it. However, this berry, there are contraindications reported by physicians.
Experts told, what is to be feared people in the use of gooseberry. According to them, the berry has many nutrients, but not everyone is suitable, in addition, you need to use it. The product must not be mixed with milk and yogurt, as they can cause disorder of the digestive system, but if you want you can add it to the curd. Doctors also advise not to abuse the berry in diseases such as diarrhoea, enteritis, enterocolitis, gastric ulcer and duodenal ulcers, and colitis. In addition, the leaves are a good diuretic, and they are often brewed to achieve the desired effect, but should not get involved in a decoction as it is very strong and can wash nutrients from the body and also lead to dehydration.
Experts inform about allergic reactions. Berry useful for various acids and vitamins, but they can have a negative impact on health. Also these properties can cause the onset of allergies, triggering the disease for the first time.