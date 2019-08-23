Doctors called conventional foods is unsafe for children
Doctors told about common foods which should be excluded from the diet of children. The recommendations deal primarily with the parents, because they need to form proper food habits among the younger generation.
Many children like crackers, chips and similar products, forcing relatives to buy them. However, they contain only flavors, salt, harmful additives and extra calories, what the child usually does not know. Hot dogs, sausages and other meat products help parents save on cooking time, because to make a sandwich is not difficult. However, the constant use of processed products can cause serious health problems, up to cancer. Bright candy and marmalade — another enemy of children, they contain a lot of sugar and dangerous substances that reduce the immune system.
Adults are recommended to limit the consumption of a child sweet drinks where there is absolutely nothing useful. In the long run this drink have problems with digestion and diabetes. Chocolate bars is rich in TRANS fats and sugar, it is better to replace honey, candy and other homemade sweets.