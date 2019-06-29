Doctors called factor that increases the risk of psoriasis
People with excess belly fat, risk of getting psoriasis. The relationship between fat deposition in the abdomen and disease progression established researchers from Korea.
They analyzed data from approximately 400 thousand people who have been diagnosed with psoriasis.
The researchers said that a particularly strong relationship between abdominal obesity and psoriasis in men.
Psoriasis – what is it? It is a disease that affects the skin, making it rough and red. Often, in place of redness appear white scales. Fully psoriasis cannot be cured.
In particular, they found that threat from the point of view of possible development of psoriasis are the volumes of the waist in women is about 86 cm, men – 100 centimetres.
To prevent the growth of adipose tissue on the abdomen and waist, experts recommend to minimize the consumption of saturated fats and processed foods. They actively suggest to consume foods rich in fiber, vegetables, fruits, legumes.