Doctors called food habits which are harmful to health
One of the most dangerous – is at the computer. A habit according to doctors associated with cancer development.
Experts have called food habits which are typical of many modern people, despite the fact that bring harm to their health.
Eat in front of the computer. Modern people spend at their computers or staring at the screen gadgets a very long time. The habit of eating not looking up from the monitor – one of the typical in our days. Meanwhile, doctors warn that such meals can contribute to disorders in the organism until the development of cancer.
According to experts, the process of chewing in front of the monitor is unsupervised. As a result food enters the stomach bad chewed. In addition, the person eating, for example, working at this time on the keyboard unwittingly eats thousands living on it of bacteria, including pathogens of dangerous infections, causing the inflammation. All this may lead to the development of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, the formation of tumors.
There are sausage sandwiches. Bread with sausage – a simple to prepare snack that many people like. But this sandwich is a combination of simple carbohydrates and fats, which causes abrupt increase of glucose level in the blood. But simple carbs do not keep sugar at the same level, and the glucose content is reduced, then again there is a feeling of hunger. So formed mechanism of overeating that leads to excess weight. Also contained in the sausage, the sodium retains fluid, thereby causing swelling and increasing the workload on the heart.
Is on the move and standing. Even at home, never having time, modern people often eat in a hurry, on the run. This manner can be very dangerous. When a person eats on the go, the process of moving food from the esophagus to the stomach is changed – he becomes faster, that disrupts healthy digestion. Food on the move is bad for the contractions of the stomach and increases the risk of overweight. Studies have shown that food intake in a standing position does not provide saturation as meals in a sitting position. According to estimates by Japanese experts, private snacks on the go several times increase the risk of developing diabetes of the second type.
Cold. The low temperature slows down the biochemical processes. The constant use of cold food or poorly heated food slows the stomach and impairs the digestive process that is fraught with the development of gastrointestinal disease.
There are outside the home. Studies show that eating out can contribute to pollution of the body with phthalates – chemicals that can cause the body negative changes. In particular, exposure to phthalates associated with the development of asthma, hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), breast cancer, obesity, diabetes type 2 diabetes, disturbances in the organs of the nervous and genital systems, infertility. According to available data, in humans that is often eaten outside the home, phthalates content 35% higher than their level those who eat home.