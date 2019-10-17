Doctors called foods that trigger the growth of kidney stones
Doctors told about the foods that if consumed frequently can cause the growth of kidney stones. Subsequently, it creates the risk of human renal failure.
Usually lead to kidney stones in the condition of the goods, incorporating melamine. The latter can be found in the purchase of dairy products and infant formula. Usually indicated by a slightly toxic substance manufacturers are trying to increase the content of milk protein. In addition, it is recommended not to abuse of dairy foods rich in phosphates.
Sometimes kidney stones are compact in size, but still unable to block the passage of urine. To compound the problem able the lack in the diet of water, not less important to adhere to certain diets. The formation of stones occurs at the connection of calcium and oxalate, the latter is contained in spinach, wheat bran, groats, etc. to Significantly increase the likelihood of health problems may abuse of the salt and the appropriate snacks. Other factors contributing to kidney stones, are the love of red meat, problems with the gastrointestinal tract and the presence of excess weight.