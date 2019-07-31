Doctors called foods to improve mood
Doctors have listed the components of the daily menu products can lift your mood. The findings of scientists from Mexico made on the basis of studying more than 1.7 thousands of products that are included in the composition of medicines to combat depression.
Black coffee no additives helps the body produce dopamine, known as the pleasure hormone. The beverage helps eliminate fatigue, improving blood circulation process. Greens is composed of folic acid, positively affecting mood. It can be found in parsley, asparagus, dill and broccoli. Bananas are rich in tryptophan, which triggers the production of serotonin, and substance employ in the treatment of alcohol addicted. The fatty fish contain omega-3 that stimulate the brain, helping fight depression. In addition, the product is rich in magnesium and B vitamins that reduce anxiety.
Black tea has L-theanine that provide the courage and good humor, and seaweed helps to metabolize the hormones of joy and adrenaline, preventing fatigue and bad mood, reports the portal Planet Today. Chocolate is healthy flavonoids, also need to lean on fermented milk drinks and sweet peppers.