Doctors called habits that accelerate aging
Doctors called the list of habits that can accelerate the aging process. To preserve youth have to reconsider their diet and lifestyle in General.
First of all you need to sleep, with sleep for 7-8 hours a day and the rest less than 5 hours dramatically accelerates aging. Also, you can not spend more than 5-6 hours of TV every day, because it reduces life expectancy and adversely affects the sugar level due to sedentary postures. Sedentary lifestyle, including those associated with sedentary work, hard hit by health need to regularly move and exercise. Because of the habit to slouch can develop back problems.
Doctors urge not to lean on the sweet, because this food is hurting not only the figure, but also provokes a number of other health problems. The habit of sleeping face down in the pillow facing the accelerated aging of the skin and slow the production of collagen, also have a negative effect on the youth too dry air in the room. For health promotion it is important to eat oily fish, and even recommended to use a minimum of makeup and don’t forget to take care of for centuries.