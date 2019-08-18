Doctors called ideal products to increase potency
Problems with potency can occur at any age and for various reasons (damage to the nervous system, blood supply of the genital organs, diabetes, hypertension, stress, depression, side effects of certain medications, excess alcohol or nicotine, and surgical interventions in the case of prostate cancer, etc.).
There are medications like Viagra, but there is help from nature — natural products that contribute to potency. Here is a small list, says ГолосUA.
- Pine nuts
Pine nuts — one of the Superfoods that can be combined with various dishes, and to eat anytime. They contain many libido-enhancing components, including zinc, which is very beneficial in this sense acts as for men and women.
- Pomegranate juice
Pomegranate is called the fruit of perfection, ideal for restoring libido and treating erectile dysfunction. The pomegranate contains antioxidant that rids the body of free radicals and toxins. Drink pomegranate juice.
- Dark chocolate
For sex is required the normal operation of the cardiovascular system, so a small amount of dark chocolate can help — he will “spur” the work of the heart. Just do not overdo it.
- Bananas
Bananas contain vitamin B and the natural enzyme bromelain (there is pineapple, kiwi, papaya). Bromelain increases the production of sex hormones, and contributes to prolongation of sexual intercourse.
- Avocado
Avocado works equally well as both men and women. It has a lot of folic acid, vitamin B6 regulates sex hormones, and fatty acids, potassium and vitamin E, which increases hormone production in men.
- Oysters
Oysters are considered a love drug. They enjoyed Cleopatra and Casanova (the latter consumed them by the dozens daily). In these shellfish contains lots of zinc, essential for testosterone production and healthy sperm. In the use of oysters in the body and increases the level of dopamine, which increases libido.