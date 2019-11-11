Doctors called infusion, which will solve problems with kidney stones
Powerful syrup can dissolve the stones appeared.
This natural remedy helps to dissolve kidney stones and reduce the pain when the stones.
Kidney stone disease usually has a chronic character, the main feature of which is kidney stones, gall bladder and urinary tract. The calcium oxalate deposited in the kidneys and forms small stones inside the kidneys.
The stone may remain in the kidney for weeks, months or even years without causing symptoms. However, if he begins to move, there is severe pain in back and thighs, which is accompanied by bloody and cloudy urine.
At this point, it is recommended to drink plenty of liquids so she could expel the stone through urination and analgesics for pain relief.
However, the stone can be too large and its removal may require surgery. The third option is a combination of a large number of liquids for the withdrawal of the stone.
This powerful syrup can be very beneficial for dissolving kidney stones, thus making the process of eliminating less painful.
You’ll need:
ingredients:
1 Cup of maple syrup.
1 Cup of olive oil.
1 lemon (with peel).
250 g of parsley root.
250 g of organic honey.
Method of preparation:
Wash the lemon and finely slice it with the peel, then place in a blender and mix well. Then clean the parsley root, cut it into pieces and add into blender and grind.
Then add maple syrup, honey and olive oil, stir well all together until you get a nice smooth mixture. Store in a glass jar in the refrigerator.
Application:
Take one tablespoon every morning on an empty stomach, and during the day you should drink more fluids.