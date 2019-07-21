Doctors called little known symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is extremely hazardous to health, the disease develops almost imperceptibly, without pronounced symptoms. Doctors called a little-known disease symptoms that help to identify it at an early stage.
The first is the decrease of visual acuity, indicating age-related changes, but in some cases can be a precursor to diabetes. Hereinafter referred to as itching in the genital area, you can see that fungal infection. This is an opportunity to take a blood test. Named the area of the body is the perfect breeding ground for microorganisms, especially in people who have elevated sugar levels in the blood. The symptoms of the disease include hearing loss due to destruction of nerve cells in the ears. This leads to the perception of sound. This symptom is rare in diabetics, say doctors. Further, experts point to the emergence of apathy. Causeless loss of interest associated with running any business, may not have a direct relationship to the disease. In the presence of fatigue, even after 7-8 hours of sleep, you must pass tests to detect disease.
The list completes the tingling sensation. The disease affects the nervous system and impairs the blood circulation in the feet. This negative point should not be ignored, as it is a symptom of diabetes.