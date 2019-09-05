Doctors called morbid signs of deficiency of omega-3
Physicians in the study were able to detect in the body, painful symptoms of lack of omega-3. In addition, they told about diet with a high content of these fatty acids can reduce the risk of unpleasant consequences by 50%.
According to experts, joint stiffness and swelling is able to act as indirect manifestations of deficient in omega-3. This situation is able to increase the risk of developing arthritis, because scientists suspect a link between fatty acid deficiency and lack of nutrients in the diet. In the past, you need to add flax oil and fish oil. According to experts, over the years the number of sufferers from arthritis will continue to grow, and although 100% effective ways to treat it not, omega 3 is one of the best natural remedies.
By fatty acids the scientists were able to reduce early signs of degradation of collagen in cartilage and the reduction of the number of molecules that provide damping properties. Modern diets contain 30 times more omega-6 than omega-3, which threatens to inflammatory disorders, cancer, colitis, etc.