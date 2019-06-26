Doctors called natural way to lower your blood pressure
Doctors from the UK made a statement that drinking water is a simple and natural way of lowering blood pressure. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
According to Dr. Stephen Sinatra, a water intake affects blood pressure in two ways, first, when a person does not drink enough water his body attempts to provide your stock keeping the sodium. Na is a kind of “insurance mechanism”.
“At the same time dehydration makes the body to gradually and systematically to close some of the capillary bed. When this phenomenon occurs, it creates greater pressure in the capillaries and arteries, resulting in increased blood pressure. Thus, one of the best ways to solve the problem naturally is to stay well hydrated, so drink plenty of water,” notes Stephen Sinatra.
According to experts, to get the most health benefits from drinking water, people should drink eight to ten glasses of water 200 ml per day. It is noted that this issue is not to exceed the recommended level, as too much fluid is fraught with problems with the kidneys and the digestive system. It is understood that physical activity helps to increase water consumption, since there is a excessive sweating.
Other recommendations normalize blood pressure include reducing salt intake, diet with emphasis on fruits and vegetables, adequate physical activity, minimize alcohol consumption, stop Smoking and coffee, restful sleep.