Doctors called obvious symptoms of health problems in men
Doctors told about non-obvious symptoms, indicating the presence of the male health problems. Representatives of the stronger sex rarely give their health adequate attention and delay the trip to the doctor that would have serious consequences.
Problems with urination can explicitly indicate the presence of faults in the body. This is evident in uchennyh the urge to urinating or painful process. Often, this symptom indicates the development of enlarged prostate and other diseases. Lower back pain is often said about the hernia or hydronephrosis, and pain in the bones serve as a manifestation of bone metastasis in prostate cancer. The reason to visit the doctor are also a discharge from the urethra, especially if they are bloody, which is also capable of talking about cancer.
Point out the violation of health in a state of inflammation, especially in the groin area. If the permanent partner with active attempts to become pregnant cannot do this throughout the year, it is better to get checked for infertility or varicocele.