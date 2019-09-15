Doctors called porridge, helps with arthritis and gastritis
It has a positive effect on all organs
The doctors called food, which will help to save from serious diseases, prevent risks of development and save with gastritis, and arthritis.
Experts report that gastritis, and arthritis is very important to use the bulgur. It has a positive effect on all organs and systems of the body. It is well satisfies the appetite and nourishes the body with b vitamins, calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus and fiber.
It is recommended for the prevention of arthritis. Also it will be useful to those who have cardiovascular disease, due to the high content of vitamin B6. This allows the product to control and prevent the development of diseases.
No less useful it is for prevention of gastritis. It cleanses the body of toxins, helping the intestines to work and promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria.
Bulgur reduces the risk of stone formation in the gallbladder.
Trace elements, included in cereals beneficial to the skin. In this regard, from bulgur suggest also to make masks and skraby for the skin.