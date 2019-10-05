Doctors called products that reduce male potency
Especially true after 45 years.
Some foods may not be the best way impact on men’s health, leading to reduced potency. Most of the problems with potency occur on the basis of reducing the level of hormone testosterone. Men should try to limit yourself to consumption of foods of animal origin.
Particularly dangerous foods, because in addition to meat they also contain a large number of chemicals and carcinogens. One should not lean on confectionery and sweet drinks.
Another is to abandon the use of fast food, Smoking and drinking. Bad habits lead to what is happening hormonal failure, which affects potency.