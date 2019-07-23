Doctors called products to help you look 10 years younger

Doctors called products, regular consumption of which will help you look 10 years younger than his real age. Experts emphasize that proper diet is the key to a healthy appearance.

Медики назвали продукты, помогающие выглядеть моложе на 10 лет

Almost all berries are good for the skin, slowing the process of cell damage, and they’re quite good at relieve swelling. Turmeric gives extra energy, reduces stress levels and elevates mood, also slowing down the aging process. Tomatoes are composed of a number of vitamins and folic acid, and lycopene helps to preserve youth. In avocado are a lot of healthy fats, just one fruit a day is enough to improve the condition of skin and lower cholesterol.

In dark chocolate contains antioxidants that protect the skin from free radicals and UV rays and moisturizes it. Carrots are good for vitamin A and beta-carotene, the portal reports “MK”. Garlic is able to boast antibacterial properties, but citrus will help to normalize the blood circulation and the cardiovascular system.

