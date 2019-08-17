Doctors called proper oil for frying
Experts said about what the right oil to use for frying, and about which forget. So many favorite sunflower oil was dangerous, and the leader of the rating was the product obtained using the olives.
As doctors say, when frying any product it is better to use oil that are not susceptible to burning and do not give smoke when the greatest heating. It fits the description refined olive oil, because even at the boiling point of 240 °C it behaves as desired. In addition, it includes omega-9, which is easily digestible for the body. Oil made from mustard, follows and also has a high temperature oxidation at 254 °C.
Doctors recommend not to fry on sunflower oil and linseed oil, because they have the lowest smoke temperature 170 °C. They cause the release of hazardous substances, even if cooking at low heat. Experts also spoke about the threat of crude oils. They should be used only when preparing cold dishes.