Doctors called signs of progression of prostate cancer
Doctors from the UK presented the evidence indicating the progression of prostate cancer. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Prostate cancer is cancer that occurs in the small gland in men that produces seminal fluid. The symptoms of the disease usually don’t show up until the prostate becomes large enough to affect the tube leading out the urine. Because the disease usually progresses very slowly, men can live for decades without symptoms or treatment. One of the key symptoms is pain. Discomfort appears in areas where the cancer cells spread. Most often it is due to the influence of the bone.
“If prostate cancer spreads to bones, it damages and weakens it, resulting in pain. Region that can be detected by the scanning, sometimes called “hot spots”, they are important evidence,” experts say.
Some men describe it as feeling similar to a toothache but in the bones. Among the signs of the progression of cancer zeroing, burning, tingling or numbness, indicates the influence of malignancy on the nervous system.
According to the Mayo Clinic, among the symptoms of the development of the state: problems urinating, blood in semen, discomfort in the pelvic area, erectile dysfunction. According to doctors, if the cancer has spread to other parts of the body, the person will be offered chemotherapy.