Doctors called signs of the parasite
Doctors have talked about how often the parasites enter the body, and called the signs of infection with them. It turns out that the most common cause penetration of worms into the body is contact with animals, and the symptoms of their appearance can highlight unexpected intestinal disorder, weak immune system, acne, pain in muscles and joints.
Parasites capable of a few seconds to penetrate the person. They are available in all subjects or animals. In most cases, the parasites enter the body, barely happened the contact with a cat or dog. A big risk posed and unwashed food. The main danger is that the symptoms are only detected when the body is already severely damaged. Experts spoke about the signs that show the infection of the body.
Sudden intestinal disorder, accompanied by a keen flatulence and mild swelling in the lower abdomen. This symptom can worry continuously or occur temporarily due to intoxication of the body.
Weak human immunity, which is caused by worms, subjecting it to frequent allergic reactions and diseases. This leads to the further occurrence of other infections.
Skin rash, unusual for her, can confirm the presence of worms. Such indicators are dermatitis, urticaria, eczema, acne and other skin diseases.
Parasites can exist in the joint capsule and muscles. Just then the person they infected, you experience pain and swelling throughout the body.