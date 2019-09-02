Doctors called six common signs of deficiency of calcium in the body
According to doctors, patients, carefully watching the reactions of his body, unable to define it the lack of calcium. This is evidenced by the 6 signs that occur most frequently.
Experts say that for normal human body requires every day to replenish calcium. With age, the amount must be increased from 1000 mg to 1200 mg. that to achieve the desired result failed, first of all, according to leg cramps. This symptom is indicative of various disorders in the functioning of the body, including caused by lack of microelements and vitamins. Try to eliminate the problem, balancing your diet. A list of products that contain calcium, is large enough. It is primarily milk, cheese, cheese and garlic, parsley, sesame seeds. About the lack of calcium alerts the condition of the teeth and nails of a person, destruction, breakage. You should pay attention to the tips of his fingers. Tingling, numbness is a possible consequence of the lack of “building material”, as it is sometimes called calcium. He is involved in the processes associated with the relaxation of the human body, so insomnia often sends a signal that the item is not enough.
With age, many people complain of memory impairment. The culprit of this, according to doctors, may be the lack of right amount of calcium.