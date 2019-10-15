Doctors called skin problems that indicate a dangerous disease of the internal organs
Doctors called the problem of the skin, which can indicate a dangerous disease of the internal organs. According to experts, the outer cover responds to illness one of the first and immediately begins to sound the alarm.
Changes in the skin often indicate bowel disease. If a person has ulcerative colitis, bacterial intestinal infection or Crohn’s disease, the legs appear red and quite painful spots. If the skin begins to turn yellow, it most likely indicates liver problems. These include hepatitis and inflammation of the gallbladder. Often yellow eyeballs. The problems with this responsible for detoxification, the body can spider veins occur in the upper part of the body and in the area of the abdomen. They usually indicate degeneration of an organ or cirrhosis. Of ill health of liver is also say red spots on the thumb or on the palms. Indicate disease of the body and xanthelasmas, which look like small yellowish nodules.
Diabetes can indicate thickening and brownish tint of the skin in the neck area, as well as the brown spots that are raised above the surface. In lupus on face there is often a red-bluish the rash. It usually appears after relaxing in the sun and is distributed in the form of a butterfly in the nose and cheeks. In the case of such serious vascular diseases such as vasculitis, in the skin, usually on the lower leg, there are small blood petechiae resulting from the rupture of delicate blood vessels. Such markings are also characteristic of scarlet fever and typhoid.