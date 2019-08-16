Doctors called the beneficial properties of Jasmine
The divine aroma of wood Jasmine is having such an impact on our body that emits chemical substances that improve mood, energy and reduce anxiety.
This amazing properties a pleasant and familiar to us from childhood of the scent is not over.
Promotes weight loss
Fragrant green, black or Oolong tea with Jasmine and naturally sweet, floral flavor has a positive effect in reducing weight. Due to the high level of catechins, Jasmine tea speeds up metabolism and helps burn more calories.
Calms body and mind
Studies show that the scent of Jasmine into a tea or applied to the skin, has a relaxing effect. In fact, is a weakening of autonomic nervous activity and decrease in heart rate. Rich in antioxidants, Jasmine tea has a mild sedative effect that relaxes the body, mind, soothes coughs, helps to control blood pressure.
Nourishes the skin
Traditionally used to restore skin, the essential oils and plant extracts promote elasticity and moisturize the skin, ridding it of dryness. Natural antibacterial properties of Jasmine increase the skin immunity and its protective function.
Eases the pain
Antispasmodic properties of Jasmine is effective for muscular pains, cramps and sprains. Traditionally, the essence of this powerful plant have long been used in childbirth as a pain relief properties. Recent studies have confirmed the effectiveness of antispasmodic Jasmine.