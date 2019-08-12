Doctors called the beneficial properties of rose hips
Doctors told about the medicinal properties of rose hips used to treat problems with the liver, kidneys and many others. It is also believed that the correct application of plants able to maintain the youthfulness of the skin.
Ripe rose hips contain a lot of vitamins and minerals. Also as part of plants are carbohydrates, proteins, organic acids and essential oils.
According to doctors, if the wild rose be used as welding for tea, the human body will become stronger. This drink strengthens the immune system, tones the body. Also cleanses the circulatory system, improves metabolism. A decoction of the roots of wild rose serves as an excellent diuretic, reduces blood pressure, strengthens the walls of blood vessels.
A drink based on rose hips can be drunk and the kids. It is noted that it is not necessary to fill the berries, flowers, leaves with boiling water, because under its influence will disappear the beneficial properties of vitamin C. the Plant is able to fight arthritis, gout, relieves swelling of the face, is the prevention of gynecological diseases.
If from the fruit to make the juice and drink it regularly, it normalizes the GI tract, as organism will be shown, the toxins and wastes. It is proved that tincture of rose hips relieves headaches.
To prepare a decoction, you should infuse it for 12 hours. Before this, the berries are thoroughly crushed. Experts do not recommend adding a sugar.