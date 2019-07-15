Doctors called the best drink for healthy sleep

| July 15, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Doctors called milk a better drink from those that are able to provide a healthy night’s sleep. These conclusions were made on the results of research scientists from the United States representing new York University.

Медики назвали лучший напиток для здорового сна

Optimally just before going to bed drink a little warm milk, you can dilute it with honey, and the benefits provided by the content of tryptophan. Once in the body, the last transformirovalsya in melanin, responsible for regulating the natural cycle of sleep and wakefulness, and serotonin that provide the necessary relaxation.

Simultaneously, before the night’s rest should not drink coffee or cognac. A similar situation is observed even in the case of wine in small volumes. Although spirits do accelerate falling asleep, sleep quality will be worse so people will not be able to recuperate properly.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.