Doctors called the best drink for healthy sleep
Doctors called milk a better drink from those that are able to provide a healthy night’s sleep. These conclusions were made on the results of research scientists from the United States representing new York University.
Optimally just before going to bed drink a little warm milk, you can dilute it with honey, and the benefits provided by the content of tryptophan. Once in the body, the last transformirovalsya in melanin, responsible for regulating the natural cycle of sleep and wakefulness, and serotonin that provide the necessary relaxation.
Simultaneously, before the night’s rest should not drink coffee or cognac. A similar situation is observed even in the case of wine in small volumes. Although spirits do accelerate falling asleep, sleep quality will be worse so people will not be able to recuperate properly.