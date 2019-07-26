Doctors called the best drinks to deal with stress
Doctors have made list of drinks, the use of which will create a calming effect and will help in dealing with stress. In addition, they have other health benefits.
Chamomile tea is rich in glycine, wherein a light sedative effect, acting as a sedative. Thanks to the black tea can reduce blood levels of cortisol known as the stress hormone. Plain water is sufficient for release in the body endorphins that enhance the mood. Cherry juice has positive properties with regular presence in the diet, improving sleep quality. This, in turn, reduce anxiety, and some vegetable juices contain vitamin C, soothing the effects of stress.
Benefits for the nervous system and is green tea as its composition theanine affects the brain relaxing effects, relieving irritation. Milk is rich in tryptophan transformed into serotonin, promotes good mood. Especially to calm down helps warm the product.