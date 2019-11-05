Doctors called the best means to get rid of a hangover
Best of all from a state of painful hangovers help to get rid of plain water, vitamin B6 and sports drinks with sugar and electrolytes. The Russian doctors told about it, simultaneously criticizing popular folk remedies.
In particular, doctors advise not to eat dense foods and coffee, although it is believed that a thorough, rich Breakfast can give you strength and cheer and give lots of nutrients to the immune system. According to experts, the food on an empty stomach, suffering a hangover, it is bad and likely to cause nausea because the body is not interested to expend energy on digestion – it is important as soon as possible to get rid of toxins.
As for coffee, it contributes to dehydration, causing the concentration of toxic substances may become higher.
Also, doctors are advised to refrain from taking more portions of alcohol – like manner to fight with a hangover can lead to sing.
“Best hangover help plain water, vitamin B6 and sports drinks with sugar and electrolytes”, — said experts.