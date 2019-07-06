Doctors called the cause of Allergy to coffee
Coffee is composed of more than 2 thousand different substances, some of which are very beneficial to the body.
For example, stimulate the nervous system and brain, and protects against some strains of human papillomavirus. However, in the natural coffee bean contain elements that can cause Allergy symptoms. It’s not only the caffeine but the chlorogenic acid. It is a major allergen, from the point of view of experts.
At the same time, the occurrence of adverse reactions, such as allergies, depends primarily on the individual characteristics of the organism. The fact that some substances can penetrate into the blood, breaking down the barriers of the immune system. By themselves, these substances are not harmful to the body, but the fact that they bypassed the protective system can lead to pathological responses. Allergens can enter the blood not only through the organs of digestion, but also through mucous membranes, so the Allergy appears because of the smell of the drink.
Characteristically, the heavier transferred the drinks from natural grains, at the time, as instant coffee is less likely to provoke pathology.Increasingly negative on the instant and the ground coffee appears in the following groups of people:
Children up to 10 years and the elderly. In the first case, the immune system is still underdeveloped, and in the second it is already weakened;
Pregnant women, especially in the first trimester. This is because in the body there is a significant restructuring and protective functions are significantly reduced. However, many women do not aspire to treat yourself to this refreshing drink because of the potential harm to the child, and because of the symptoms of morning sickness;
People who have had severe respiratory or non-communicable diseases. On the background of such diseases is always weakened the immune system, therefore, conventional foods cause Allergy symptoms;
People are constantly stressed and suffering from lack of sleep. They often abuse of coffee, while permanent overloads weaken the immune system and the allergen can easily penetrate into the blood. In addition, excessive consumption of caffeine is not good even for absolutely healthy adults, and especially children.
These are just some of the risk from which can appear allergic to coffee. This ambiguous and paradoxical in its properties a product can suddenly cause Allergy symptoms even in people who are always safely transferred.
Allergic to coffee: therapy
Treatment for allergic reaction to coffee does the allergist-immunologist. To identify the cause of the negative reaction, it is necessary to conduct the tests. Samples are taken by the intended introduction of the allergen under the skin or by the addition of antibodies in the structure of the hair. Manifested symptoms will tell the doctor about what substance can cause intolerance and how to get rid of allergies.
The treatment of this disease requires long time and significant amount of drugs. They can be combined with each other, based on the specific situation.
The choice of drugs depends on various factors: the intensity and duration of the reaction, the key symptoms and characteristics of the patient. However, there is a scheme, which is suitable for most occasions.
Pharmacy tools:
Drugs are necessities antihistamine tablets, drops or syrups. Most of them solve a number of problems, including hives, itching and swelling of mucous membranes. The most modern means are Zodak, Citrine, Aerius, claritin. However, in some situations, you may need the drug earlier generations. Among them Ketotifen. It is an affordable medicine that effectively reduces swelling and is required if there is danger of suffocation. To the negative sides of the Ketotifen belongs a pronounced sedative effect, so better to take it before bedtime and during the day not to get behind the wheel;
Because most allergens from coffee enter the body through the digestive system, are required absorbent products. These include REKITSEN RD, Lakto-filtrum, Activated coal or White coal. They need to take 2-3 times a day for half an hour before meals. The course is usually not less than 2 weeks;
With the appearance of rashes and hives on the skin you should use antipruritic ointments, creams or gels. If inflammation, you can use Fenistil gel. It is quite safe and does not cause systemic changes. In cases when there are outbreaks of dermatitis require corticosteroid ointment. Today used Hydrocortisone, Pimafucort, Prednisolone. Modern drugs are quite low concentration of hormones, so they are safe even if the assistance required by a child;
If the Allergy is chronic, it is useful to take such drugs as cod-liver oil and calcium gluconate. They reduce the body’s sensitivity to histamines, as well as strengthen the immune system and help cleanse skin from rashes. In severe cases, calcium gluconate can be used in the form of intravenous injections, so it’s absorbed quickly and begins to act.
Folk remedies:
In complex therapy is also used non-traditional means. These include a decoction of the series, which is able to remove inflammation. You can also use it as an external tool for the treatment of lesions of dermatitis, and as an ordinary herbal tea can relieve the swelling and bring allergens;
Also a proven remedy is a solution gornoaltayskoe Shilajit. This substance has a rich chemical composition. Many of its components have anti-inflammatory, cleansing and anti-edema effect. Make a solution of 100 g of 1 times a day.
The use of such home remedies to complement conservative treatment and helps to get rid of the attack.
Allergic to coffee: preventive measures
Coffee – not the allergenic product, unlike its neighbor on the bench colonizers of cacao. The contents of the coffee beans often cause allergies because of the intensity of use. Even the most innocuous product is harmful, if you have (or drink) it without measure, so the main preventive measure is a limitation.
Of course, to start your day without a Cup of aromatic drink is very difficult. But if this drink is harmful to health, it is possible to either stay in this single Cup, or to replace coffee with chicory, green tea or orange juice. In combination with contrast showers these drinks also help to return from the realm of Morpheus in the familiar world.
In addition, people who are prone to allergic reactions, it is possible to get vaccinated. A course of injections to do in the period of exacerbation – usually in the spring. After the procedure is completed, you can forget about any kind of allergies for 3 years and then repeat the course.