Doctors called the disease caused by the lack of salt in the body
The doctors told me to the development of any disease are able to lead a shortage of salt in the body. Although this product in large quantities is harmful, its deficit poses no less a threat to health.
Doctors are encouraged not to follow the diets, assuming a complete rejection of salt. Due to the absence of the latter in the diet suffers primarily the nervous system. The person may manifest seizures, disorientation also occurs and may even result in coma. Negatively the lack of a specified element affects the muscles, which threatens the recent weakness, edema or pain accompanied by spasms.
Among the main manifestations of hyponatremia doctors have identified fatigue, nausea, also in the list include vomiting and loss of appetite. At elevated cholesterol lack of salt can lead to heart disease, furthermore, the problem threatens to rupture of blood vessels, leading to swelling of the brain.