Doctors called the disease, which can be determined by the eyes

The specialist told about the changes with an eye condition called disease, which can be determined by pair the organ of vision.

Медики назвали недуги, которые можно определить по глазам

You need to pay attention to the changes, including the emergence of xanthelasma — yellowish bumps on the skin around the eyes. They are formed due to excess of cholesterol and fat in the body. In some cases this symptom should be regarded as a precursor of diabetes. In the case of detection need to consult a doctor. Then, the doctor said the problems with closing the eyes. Ever that bad close up, can be affected by paralysis of the facial nerve. If one lid does not fall normally, this may indicate the presence of toxic goiter.

Sometimes there are different pupils, and they react to light are not the same. This symptom is dangerous, as it could be a precursor to a brain haemorrhage. The next symptom of a morbid state of the body is the appearance of spots on the iris of the eye. This could indicate melanoma, while there is a General deterioration of vision.

