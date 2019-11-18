Doctors called the factors of successful treatment of cancer
Modern medicine is every day becoming more progressive in the successful treatment of cancer. Doctors called factors that help to cope with cancer.
If you have previously cancer sounded like a death sentence, today the medicine is a worthy response to the deadly disease. Every day technology is developing, allowing to achieve remission, even in hopeless cases. However, the success of cancer treatment depends on certain factors. Doctors have described the conditions that will enable not only to cure disease but also to prevent the formation of malignant tumors. The first is to understand that to cancer tend to people who have several bad habits. Smoking, alcohol abuse, exposure to carcinogens in the body greatly increase the likelihood of developing the deadly disease. To reduce the risk of cancer, it is necessary to abandon bad habits that slowly destroy the body.
Also at risk are people with poor health. In this case, it is desirable to systematically undergo a medical examination. The fact that cancer is difficult to diagnose in the early stages, as most types of cancer are asymptomatic, or minor signs, so people get them confused with other disorders. It is understood that the main cause of high mortality – neglect of the disease. Most cancers at an early stage are treatable and people can live many years in remission. It is therefore not necessary to wait for problems, because it is better to be ready for it. The only way to protect yourself from serious consequences.