Doctors called the fatal combination products with drugs
It is considered that antibiotics should not be combined only alcohol, but in reality there are many foods that can not be used simultaneously with antibiotics and other drugs. This was told by Andrei Kondrakhin, a clinical pharmacologist.
According to Kondrahin, for example, you cannot combine aspirin or ibuprofen with the use of raspberries. Yes, this seemingly harmless berry can be deadly, as in combination with the above preparations, it can cause internal bleeding.
Similar story with grapefruit juice and drugs designed to lower cholesterol. In some cases this combination leads to death. Grapefruit juice, as noted Kondrakhin, it is not worth to drink if you are taking any medication. As milk. It shall enter into dangerous reactions with medications and forms insoluble salts, and also reduces the beneficial effect, for example, from antibiotics.
Krovanistaya medication (warfarin, for example) can be taken along with spinach, lettuce and broccoli. Viburnum, strawberries and chokeberry can’t eat, if you are taking medication to lower blood pressure. Plus, you cannot combine cheese and psychotropic drugs (of course, if you don’t plan to die from a hypertensive crisis).