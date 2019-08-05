Doctors called the first sign of alcoholism
The doctors diagnosed the first sign of development of human alcohol dependence.
According to doctors, if a person’s hands shaking after drinking alcoholic beverages, it should be a cause for concern. This happens when the body tries to bring the alcohol yourself.
Also cause shaky hands can be a insufficient amount of dopamine, a hormone responsible for positive emotions, or liver failure that occurs when alcohol abuse.
However, experts reminded that this phenomenon does not always occur with alcoholism. Upon detection of a symptom, it is recommended to seek medical help.
