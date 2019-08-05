Doctors called the first sign of alcoholism

August 5, 2019
This happens when the body tries to bring the alcohol yourself.

Медики назвали первый признак алкоголизма

The doctors diagnosed the first sign of development of human alcohol dependence.

According to doctors, if a person’s hands shaking after drinking alcoholic beverages, it should be a cause for concern. This happens when the body tries to bring the alcohol yourself.

Also cause shaky hands can be a insufficient amount of dopamine, a hormone responsible for positive emotions, or liver failure that occurs when alcohol abuse.

However, experts reminded that this phenomenon does not always occur with alcoholism. Upon detection of a symptom, it is recommended to seek medical help.

