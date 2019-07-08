Doctors called the first signs of multiple sclerosis
Doctors told about the first signs of development in human multiple sclerosis. According to representatives from the National center for biotechnology information of the United States, this problem faced by about 2.5 million people worldwide.
Women are about three times more often affected with multiple sclerosis than men. Difference problems from Alzheimer’s disease is that it manifests at a young age. The immune cells destroy the fibers of the spinal cord and brain, which entails the conduction of impulses throughout the body. Among the first symptoms of the disease distinguish periodic numbness in limbs, feeling of weakness and constant fatigue, the potential violation of coordination of movements.
Against the background of multiple sclerosis may develop irreversible consequences, including paresis and paralysis. The reasons for the development problems can be several, including the hereditary factor, vitamin D deficiency, frequent stresses, not the last role is played by environment and bad habits, reports the portal Planet Today.