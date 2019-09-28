Doctors called the foods that need to soak before consumption
Nuts, seeds, grains and legumes — known source of protein and healthy fats.
They must add to your diet. But not everyone knows that these products need to step up before consumption.
Phytic acid is a saturated cyclic acid that is the main form of preservation of phosphorus in many plant tissues, especially bran and seeds. Found in the composition of cereals and grain crops.
It is worth remembering that to activate only unroasted nuts. It is best to buy nuts in the shell and clean them yourself.
Activation is a simple process. For this you just have to pour the product with clean filtered water.
For activation of most nuts, such as cashew nuts, takes only a few hours, but Brazil nuts — should leave for the night.