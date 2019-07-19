Doctors called the new way effective weight loss
British doctors found interesting progressive slimming method.
It is really based on a well – known device-the “breathalyzer”, only slightly modernized. To lose weight will be easier if you use it, the study found.
We know that to lose weight we need to eat less carbs. This principle is known to all and inherent to all kinds of diets. And that this is the “breathalyzer” and it would be truer to say, keto-tester, was invented by specialists in order to show whether or not you lose weight. As told to Dr. Sarah Jarvis, a new breath sensor shows whether the body burns fats. This process is good and reliably fixed over vapors of acetone – the main symptom of burning fat.
As studies have shown, a 10-second breath into the device makes it clear, as is losing weight. That is, no longer need to stand on the scale, wondering how did you manage to lose weight through water or fat.
The authors of innovations say that their invention will help to follow the details of the process of losing weight. And speaking of the keto diet, doctors suggest not to exclude from the menu, too many carbs, otherwise it is fraught with serious ketosis – poisoning atsetony.
Previously, we reported about the diet known model Bella Hadid. Her nutritionist advised to eat proteins with fats and carbohydrates.