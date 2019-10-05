Doctors called the optimal amount of sugar for a Cup of coffee
Morning drink has to be sweet.
After years of experiments scientists have found that the traditional morning drink should be consumed solely with sugar. The optimal amount of sugar – 2 teaspoons to 100 milligrams of the drink.
The fact that the caffeine reacting with glucose increases the activity of certain parts of the brain. Drinking a morning Cup of coffee, the person becomes more attentive and concentrated.
Spanish neuropsychologists have found that coffee with sugar significantly improves cognitive abilities. Coffee without sugar on our mental abilities not affected.
Experts say that coffee is the most helpful in the morning – from 9 to 11. In the evening, the coffee will, on the contrary, harmful to the body. Excessive consumption of coffee in the evening and at night is fraught with insomnia.