Doctors called the sweetness that burn fat

Scientists from the University of Illinois made an unexpected discovery that may be good news for many people around the world who want to lose weight.
In particular, the researchers found amazing beneficial properties of the husk of cocoa beans, known as cocoa shells, which until recently was considered a useless by-product of chocolate production.
The study showed that the husk of the cocoa bean is composed of extracts that can transform white fat cells into brown, which, in turn, allows you to quickly burn calories and lose weight.
Also, scientists have found that phenolic compounds contained in the husk of cocoa beans, reduce obesity-related chronic inflammation and immunity to insulin, which can lead to reduced life expectancy and diabetes of the second type.
It is noteworthy that kakavella used for the production of low-grade chocolate.
