Doctors called the symptoms of brain cancer
Cancer in the early stages does not have any distinct symptoms. If we talk about cancer of the brain, the majority of patients with brain cancer have noticed something strange in his behavior, but didn’t pay attention to it.
In the study by king’s College London has listed the early symptoms of brain cancer.
Brain cancer – causes
It occurs due to abnormal cell division, which until rebirth was the most normal constituents of brain tissue, lymphatic tissue, blood vessels, cranial nerves, meninges, skull, pituitary and pineal gland.
Patients with brain cancer have listed symptoms that they never took seriously in the beginning of the disease:
• problems with memory,
• propensity for loss of balance,
• clumsiness,
• blurred vision,
• drowsiness,
* advanced speech (“tripping tongue”),
• fatigue.
Usually the majority of people have associated these symptoms with the natural aging process and were reluctant to turn to doctors. Most of the participants went to doctors after they have a suspected stroke or dementia.