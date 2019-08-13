Doctors called the symptoms of imminent heart attack

August 13, 2019
Scientists say that a heart attack is accompanied by such symptoms. Their presence indicates rapid development of a heart attack.

Медики назвали симптомы скорого инфаркта

If you notice that there is pain in the chest, which gives to the blades, hands and jaw. You may also receive the panic attack and fear of death. This, according to scientists, the most dangerous signs.

If, during sport activities or any other physical activity always deteriorating health. Also, you start to feel intense discomfort while climbing stairs.

If there are these symptoms, immediately seek the help of a cardiologist, who will prescribe you a number of surveys to understand where the failure occurred in the cardiovascular system.

