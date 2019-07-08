Doctors called the symptoms of overdose of vitamin D
Doctors from the UK presented the symptoms are associated with a potential overdose of vitamin D. Among the signs of the appearance of nausea and frequent urination. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Vitamin D helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body, bringing a number of health benefits such as maintaining healthy bones, teeth and muscles. Most people get enough important material from direct sunlight, but some persons receive it in the form of additives, which may pose potentially serious health risks. The main consequence of overdose is the accumulation of calcium in the blood (hypercalcemia), which causes nausea and vomiting, weakness and frequent urination. Symptoms can advance to bone pain and problems with kidneys such as formation of stones.
According to the recommendations, should not take more than 100 micrograms of vitamin D a day. This also applies to adults, including pregnant and lactating women,the elderly, and children aged 11 to 17 years. From 1 year to 10 years, the dosage should not exceed 50 micrograms. From babies up to 12 months rate — 25 mcg a day.
According to doctors, the best solution is the use of products containing vitamin D, among which fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, mackerel and sardines. Egg yolk is also good in this respect as it contains calcium. Two nutrients work together, improving bone health and eye. Red meat, liver is also rich in important substance.