Doctors called the symptoms of type 2 diabetes
Foreign doctors called signs of type 2 diabetes, which are men. According to experts, the disease affects the person depending on gender.
The same warning signs of the disease in men and women include urinary frequency (from urinary tract infections or kidney problems), excessive thirst, unexplained loss or weight gain, irritability, fatigue, blurred vision, slow healing wounds, nausea, skin infection, bad breath — fruity, sweet, or acetone, tingling, or numbness in the hands or feet. What to symptomssymptoms, which concern only the representatives of the stronger sex, among them: erectile dysfunction (impotence), retrograde ejaculation — a disorder that not affects the erection and the ability to commit a sexual act, but reduces the chance of conceiving a child and can lead to infertility. In the same list, low testosterone, to determine who can on dry skin, reduced muscle tone, abundant causeless sweating, increased volume of the stomach. Males with the condition appears and decrease sexual desire.
According to doctors, sex is a risk factor for development of type 2 diabetes, and men face a higher likelihood of occurrence than women. To cause disease can: unhealthy diet high in calories, sugar, where lack of useful compounds, lack of sleep, excessive alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, family history, when there is a relative of the first line with the specified disease ethnicity high cholesterol levels and blood pressure.