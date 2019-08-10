Doctors called the Top 5 ways to prepare your body for the autumn avitaminosis
Experts believe that after the summer surge of vitamins in the diet, in the fall there may come an acute shortage of them. Doctors called the Top 5 effective ways to prepare the body for the autumn avitaminosis.
First and foremost, doctors recommend to pay attention to your diet. This is the at first glance obvious rule is of great importance. The diet should contain all useful for the organism substances which have a rich content of useful trace elements and vitamins. The list includes vegetables, fruits, berries, dairy, fisheries and meat products. To survive the fall vitamin deficiency will help the cottage cheese, liver, broccoli, nuts, eggs, cheese, cereals, legumes, chicken, seafood and seaweed.
On the second place of the list were the vitamins from the pharmacy. It’s pretty simple and quick way to remedy the lack of necessary substances, but there is one important rule: do not prescribe supplements and vitamins on their own. The fact that their excess can have the same negative effect as the lack of them.
In third place the Top 5 ways to prepare your body for autumn and the lack of vitamins are “grandma’s methods”. Herbal infusions, vitamin compotes, decoctions of the fruits of sea buckthorn, viburnum, hawthorn and chokeberry will help to strengthen the immune system and fight various infections.
The fourth position of a rating has got of wine. This method some call questionable, but the wine turned out to be, can really compensate for the deficiency of vitamins in the body. We are talking only about the quality product that is made of pure grapes. Natural wine contains magnesium, chromium, iron, zinc, manganese, and many vitamins and more than 20 amino acids.
Closes the Top-5 right attitude. This well-known method helps to cope not only with the beriberi, but also with other troubles. Doctors recommend to obtain the right attitude to exercise, to sleep at night, find a favorite hobby and generally lead a healthy lifestyle.