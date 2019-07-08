Doctors called the unexpected beneficial properties of fat
Doctors have compiled a list of unexpected beneficial properties of fat. Although this product is considered a threat to the figures, in moderation it has benefits for health.
According to doctors, to extract of fat good enough to eat it in the amount of 10-30 grams per day. The product acts as a source of important vitamins A, D and E, helping to strengthen bones. For those who want to lose weight, experts recommend eating fat in the morning, refusing the bread. According to the results of research scientists from the University of Munich, the fat is also helpful for people with cardiovascular problems. In the composition of this dish has arachidonic acid that helps to control balance blood cholesterol.
Contains fat is important for brain fatty acids, helping to maintain the body in good condition, and on it fry well. The product is more resistant to high temperatures than vegetable oil, so don’t do prepared meals that are harmful. Fat also helps to strengthen the immune system removing toxins from the body and improving metabolism. Due to the long breakdown after consumption of the product the feeling of fullness lasts longer, protecting against over-eating.