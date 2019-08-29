Doctors called the unexpected early symptom of pancreatic cancer
Scientists from the cancer Center Montefiore-Einstein called unexpected symptom of pancreatic cancer: it turns out that low blood sugar can be one of the early symptoms of this disease.
The fact that neuroendocrine tumors of the pancreas produce insulin, which leads to a decrease in the level of glucose in the blood.
According to experts, pancreatic cancer is a very insidious disease that is difficult to detect in the early stages. While the tumor is small in size, it doesn’t, and people did not even realize that something is wrong. The growth of the tumor may clog the capillaries in the liver, and cause severe back pain. When these symptoms begin to appear, the tumor reaches the advanced stage.
Because this disease is so difficult to detect in the early stages, specialists try to find new ways of diagnosis. In particular, scientists are trying to understand the process of growth and spread of the tumor. Another direction of research is the search of cancer biomarkers in a simple blood and urine tests.